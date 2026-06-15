Muslim leaders seek reopeining of Telangana Waqf Board record room

The record room has been closed for nine consecutive years.

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Telangana Waqf Board

Hyderabad: Several Muslim organisations, on Monday, June 15, demanded the immediate reopening of the Telangana Waqf Board’s record room, closed for nine years.

In a meeting conducted by the Tehreek Muslim Shabban and attended by several Muslim leaders who agreed that the closure has created difficulties in accessing legal documents, ownership disputes and matters relating to encroachments on Waqf properties.

President of Tehreek Muslim Shabban and the Sharia Faisla Board, Mushtaq Malik, has placed five demands before the board.

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The immediate reopening of the record room and access to documents.

The Telangana Waqf Board should publicly disclose the status of all Waqf properties. They should specify how many remained under its control, how many had been encroached upon, and how many were involved in court disputes.

They also demanded that officials who failed to protect the properties be held accountable.

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They called for the digitisation and publication of the Waqf Board’s annual income and expenditure details.

Participants also pointed out several issues relating to mosques, graveyards, dargahs, mutawallis and management committees that required immediate attention.

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