Muslim leadership in TS Congress believes in ‘sab chalta hai’ culture

The sorry state of the Congress in Telangana has been hidden, for the time being, under the blaze of publicity Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has been grabbing. Will the biggies in the State Congress Party swing back into their internecine battles after the ‘darling magician’ of the party moves out of the State? Watch this space for an update.

In the meantime, the Muslim leadership in the Telangana State Congress has shown, one more time, its inept face. A clutch of Congress leaders led by the irrepressible Shabbir Ali has decided to welcome Rahul Gandhi through an advertisement in a leading Urdu daily. The intention could have been right because they too wanted a bit of sunshine during the tour of their leader. Why not, when everyone who believes that he is someone is trying to walk at least a few visible meters with their leader? In fact, Shabbir Ali did get to walk a few meters with RG somewhere outside Hyderabad. But what about the others? The chhota ones.

They decided to get into the limelight by publishing a welcome advertisement in a leading Urdu daily on Tuesday. They did succeed. But since they are inept in whatever they do they allowed a major mistake to slip in. Instead of saying Hearty Welcome to Rahul Gandhi Ji in Hyderabad, the City of Pearls. The advertisement read ‘Heartly Welcome…’

Is it an embarrassment for the Muslim leadership in Congress? Maybe not because they are used to ‘sab chalta hai culture.’