Muslim man arrested under UAPA for links to PFI granted bail

A 28-year-old Muslim man who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) was granted bail.

Abdullah Saood Ansari from Varanasi, got bail in a UAPA case for his alleged affiliation with banned Muslim outfit Popular Front of India, his lawyer was quoted as saying by Maktoob Media.

On January 7, a mere four days ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against four members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in a case related to “unlawful and anti-national” activities by the banned group in Bihar, an official said.

They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Even last year, the NIA conducted raids at more than 56 locations linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its members in Kerala in connection with a terror conspiracy case.