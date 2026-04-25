Muslim oxen traders targeted in Hyderabad, claims MBT as Bakrid nears

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) condemned the highhanded behaviour of the Telangana police towards cattle traders and alleged that in the last week, Rs 1 crore worth of oxen were seized in and around Hyderabad when being transported for the Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) festival.

MBT Spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan strongly condemned the ongoing actions of Telangana Police in seizing oxen being transported by Muslim traders for Eid-ul-Adha and termed the situation as “deeply alarming, discriminatory, and unjustified.”

He said that within just one week, oxen worth nearly Rs 1 crore belonging to Muslim traders have been seized illegally at various police stations.

Oxen seized so far

At Toopran Police Station, 23 oxen were seized and the owner was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

At Madannapet Police Station, 16 oxen were seized, while 14 oxen were seized at Hyderabad Airport Police Station.

At Raidurgam Police Station, 17 oxen were seized, and at L B Nagar Police Station, eight oxen were seized.

In all cases, the owners were booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Arrests are selective, says Amjed Ullah Khan

Amjed Ullah Khan alleged selective enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, saying it appears to be invoked only during Eid-ul-Adha. “Why is this law not enforced throughout the year or during other festivals where animals are also transported and used?” he asked.

Demanding clarity from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy, he questioned why Muslims trader are being targeted. “Is there any official ban on the transportation or slaughter of oxen in Telangana? If not, under what authority are Muslim traders being targeted?”

Khan also expressed serious disappointment over the silence of prominent Congress minority leaders, including Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Azmathullah Hussaini, Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani, Obaid Ullah Kotwal and Taher Bin Hamdan.

“Their silence in the face of such injustice is unacceptable and raises serious questions about their commitment to the community,” he said.

‘Owaisi neglecting Hyderabad, focused on other states’

He criticised Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly neglecting local issues while focusing on political activities in other states. “The people who voted in good faith are being left without support at a crucial time,” he remarked, adding. “He has left major issues to an uneducated MLC who simply makes reels and claims that he has released the animals, but reality tells a different story.”

Khan questioned the silence of non-political religious organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (Telangana Unit), Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (both factions), Sunni Ulema and scholars, stating that their lack of response is disappointing.

“These organisations actively appeal for votes during elections but fail to speak up when the community faces harassment and injustice,” he added.