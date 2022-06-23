Muslim society is in dilemma as demand for dowry grows

By Amatur Rahman

In case of looking for a marital relationship, who should share the bio-data (Ismnavesi/Naam Navesi) first? The boy’s side or the girl’s side?

If a divorced woman (through khula or talaq) is seeking a proposal and she has kids (1, 2 or more), then what shall she do? In most cases she has to leave her child/children behind with her parents. Is it not a cruelty with the woman as well as her kids? But that is what the society demands and that is what is happening.

After leaving her child/children at her mother’s place would the young woman be able to give all her abilities to the new man or the new home?

The next question that comes to mind is that who has decided that the fair is beautiful, especially in a country like India where a large variety of colours is the norm?

Also, why tall is better than a normally accepted height of a girl?

It is common to notice in the matrimonial as well as in personal experience that the people who desire a bahu wish her to have ‘sharp’ features? How does it matter? What should happen to the girls who do not possess ‘sharp’ features?

The last but not the least is the dowry or jode ki rakham and the paraphernalia that goes with it. The parents of an girl coming from a poor background should at least 5 to 10 lakh rupees for her marriage. Then the parents could have more than one daughter. What shall they do? The situation then is graver.

Going through the demands for of fair colour, sharp features, tall in height, bagful of money and gahney (ornaments) my heart breaks. I have a daughter who is too young and two boys. They are all less than eight years of age. I am not worried about them. I am worried about the girls in the society?

I shudder to share this bit of information with my friends that some of the women are trying to alter the features of their young innocent girls to suit the ‘market’ demand. Attempts to make girls ‘attractive’ for suitors are common. First on the list is colour, hair and then the body shape. Are not we interfering with the Nature. Why? For what, for whom?

Some mothers declare that their daughters are “fair”, though the girls are not. “We will ‘manage’ when the family of suitors would come to see the girls,” they believe. That more often than not leave the girl shattered psychologically.

We, the mothers of this generation, must change our own outlook about matchmaking. Let us speak the truth and standby it.

Let us challenge the mothers of the boys for whom the girls are being sought. Let us face those mothers who suffer from the outdated thoughts about how the girl should look, behave and bring in how much dowry.

Let us get out of the apprehensions and restlessness that what would happen if there are no rishtas after the girl completes graduation? There is no set age for a girl to get married. Let us equip her with the required amount of education and skills to face the world on her own terms.

Most of the girls, as well as the boys, do have their Jodi. It will get matched when the time comes.

What is more important now is to change rules of the game which are becoming nastier and nastier.

Amatur Rahman is a research scholar with Maulana Azad National Urdu University.