Muslim student leader’s death sparks protests in West Bengal, CM orders probe

Anis Khan, a student of Aliah University in West Bengal, who had been an active part of the protests against the contentious CAA and NRC was found dead near his residence in Howrah’s Amta, on February 19.

A complaint was filed and an FIR was registered under IPC section 302 (Punishment for Murder) at Atma Police Station based on the complaint of Khan’s father.

Khan’s family has alleged that a group of four men dressed in police uniforms who had come looking for Khan, pushed him off the rooftop of the building.

Anis Khan had reportedly received threat calls in May 2021, from members of Trinamool Congress and had filed a complaint in this regard.

Following his death, protests erupted on Saturday night at Jadavpur University and Aliah University, with around 600 students blocking the seven-point Park Circus crossing during the protest march, in Kolkata.

Clashes took place between the students and the police as cops attempted to control crowds and the march was stopped.

According to media reports, Anis Khan was also a supporter and a leader of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and was at the forefront of CAA-NRC protests held at the Circus Maidan.

Following the protests, the state announced that a special inquiry committee has been set up to probe into the alleged murder case.

Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Monday directed the committee comprising the chief secretary, Director General of Police, and a few others to file a report within a span of 15 days, after a thorough investigation into the case.

“We’ll do everything in our power to deliver justice to the family of #AnisKhan. We have formed an SIT under CS and DGP with CID and state police. The team will submit a report to me in 15 days,” said the state CM, while addressing the media over the case.