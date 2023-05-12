Muslim woman assault: VHP calls for bandh in support of accused Jagtial SI

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal gave a bandh call in Jagtial on Saturday in support of sub-inspector Anil Kumar who is suspended for allegedly assaulting a Muslim girl in a RTC bus on Wednesday.

Shaik Farha, a student along with her mother Razia were traveling in an RTC bus from Siddipet to Jagtial when a lady boarded the bus and asked them to make a place for her on the seat. The mother-daughter reportedly asked the lady who turned out to be the wife of Jagtial rural sub inspector Anil Kumar allegedly abused them and informed her husband about it.

When the bus reached Jagtial a group of policemen including the sub-inspector boarded the bus and questioned the mother-daughter.

The sub-inspector who noticed the girl filming the argument snatched the mobile phone and allegedly beat her up badly.

After the incident, Farha lodged a complaint and a case is booked against the sub-inspector, his wife, and a constable. The sub-inspector Anil Kumar was suspended.

AIMIM MLA Jafer Hussain Meraj reached Jagtial and met the victim. He spoke to the SP of Jagtial.

The MBT party spokesperson Amjedullah Khan demanded the sub-inspector be dismissed from service and more serious sections invoked against him Including outraging the modesty of a woman.

Following the developments, the right-wing organizations gave a call for a bandh in Jagtial for Saturday and urged people to extend their support.