Muslim World League condemns Israeli bombing of Tabeen School in Gaza

The Muslim World League (MWL) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ bombardment on the Tabeen school, which served as a shelter for displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood, east of Gaza City.

In a statement issued by its secretariat general, and secretary general and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, MWL strongly condemned the ongoing brutal attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza, acts that are in clear violation of international laws and humanitarian norms, reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Al-Issa urged the international community to promptly intervene and halt the ongoing killings by the Israeli government’s military apparatus, stressing that it is imperative to cease the systematic atrocities against innocent people.

Airstrikes at the school

At least 100 Palestinians, mainly women and children, were killed on Saturday, August 10 by Israeli airstrikes at a school. The injured were transferred to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

The Israeli warplanes targeted the Al-Tabi’in School in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood where displaced people were performing the Fajr prayer, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is estimated that the massacre of the Tabeen School in Gaza is the third largest disaster after the massacres of the Baptist and Mawasi Khan Yunis.



UN accuses Israel

The United Nations special rapporteur Francesca Albanese in an X post accused Israel of committing military operations against the Palestinians.

“Gaza: In the largest and most shameful concentration camp of the 21st century, Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one ‘safe zone’ at the time. With US and European weapons. And amid the indifference of all “civilised nations”. May the Palestinians forgive us for our collective inability to protect them, honoring the most basic meaning of intl law,” read her X post.