Muslim youth beaten, stripped for talking to Hindu girl in Aligarh

In a disturbing incident, a Muslim youth was stripped naked and beaten by members of Hindutva outfits for allegedly for talking to a Hindu girl in the Quarsi area of Aligarh on Wednesday, 3 June.

In a viral video, that surfaced on the internet recently, the youth is seen shirtless surrounded by a group of people. A man is purportedly heard complaining in the video that the youth has been harassing his minor daughter for five years.

Subsequently, in a separate video clip, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mayor Shakuntala Bharti is seen issuing a warning to the administration asking them to curb the ‘love jihad” cases or else they will handle themselves.

In a statement, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said, “Upon receiving information about the ‘harassment’ case, Quarsi police rushed to the spot, initiated an investigation, and arrested the man for interrogation.”

‘Love jihad’ is a conspiracy theory propagated by the far-right wing and BJP leaders to claim that Muslim men are luring Hindu women into marriages to forcibly convert them to Islam.