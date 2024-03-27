Muslims demand 50 seats in Lok Sabha polls from INDIA Bloc

Muslims in India are demanding 50 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in 2024. This demand comes as part of a larger effort to increase the representation of Muslim candidates in the Indian parliament.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were only 23 Muslim Lok Sabha MPs, which is less than the proportionate representation of Muslims in India’s population.

The Muslim United Front (MUF) and Muslim JAC Guntur have requested that the political parties forming the INDIA bloc, including Congress, reserve at least 50 Lok Sabha seats for Muslim candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections. In this regard, the President of MUF and MJAC, Mohammed Kaleem, has written a letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who also serves as the Chairman of the INDIA grouping.

He highlighted that the current Lok Sabha comprises 27 Muslim members and suggested that India should aim to elect 50 MPs from the Muslim community in the upcoming polls. He expressed disappointment that the INDIA bloc, which includes 27 parties, has not yet nominated a sufficient number of Muslim candidates.

Mohammed Kaleem pointed out that the constituents of the INDIA bloc are in power in South India, except for Andhra Pradesh. He recommended that at least 10 seats should be allocated to members of the Muslim community in the southern region.