Muslims must adopt self help approach for progress: Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: A cultural event was organized on Monday at the residence of Siasat Daily’s correspondent and President Sadashiv Peth Press Club to felicitate Amer Ali Khan, news editor of Siasat Daily on its completion of 75 years of Publication.

Speaking on the occasion Khan said Muslims must adopt a self help approach rather than depending on the government for their progress. “A data bank of Muslims must be prepared with their socio-economic and educational details in order to find out their requirements and how they can benefit from the government schemes. The Muslims must provide authentic data for this purpose,” he said.

A huge gathering of scholars, and intellectuals notables of Sadashiv Peth attended this cultural event. A Mushaira was also organized to celebrate 200 years of Urdu journalism.