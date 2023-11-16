Muslims progressed significantly under BRS: Mahmood Ali in Khammam

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, spoke about the contributions of the party to the Muslim community while campaigning in Khammam.

He remarked that after the formation of Telangana, minority communities, particularly Muslims, “have made significant advancements.”

Slamming the Congress for “not doing anything for minority welfare during their tenure at Centre and the state,” he said that under chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, the BRS government has built schools and colleges for Muslims.

“Beyond education, the BRS government has allocated Rs 2,400 crores for minority welfare on schemes like Shaadi Mubarak,” he added.

Mahmood Ali also touched on the ‘improvements’ in public order and infrastructure under BRS.

“Since 2014, Telangana has not seen a single day of curfew, unlike Congress and TDP regimes, where it was very common,” he remarked.

He also labelled TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as an ‘RSS affiliate’.

“While Congress struggles with internal leadership tussles, BRS stands united under chief minister KCR’s leadership,” he said.

“I urge you to recognize the development we’ve made and continue to support BRS, a party committed to your development,” he said addressing the community and sought support for the party’s Khammam candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar.