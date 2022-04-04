Muslims progressing in every field of life: Zaheeruddin Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Medicine is still in demand among the students across all the communities. This year 114 Muslim students got admission in government medical colleges, 99 Muslim students took admissions in 19 nonminority private medical colleges and a total of 330 Muslim students got admission in 4 minority medical colleges. Thus, a total of 543 Muslim students got admission in MBBS under all India quota, 27 Muslim students got admission through NEET.

A program was held at Abid Ali Khan century hall in Siasat daily compound under Daily’s Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan to felicitate these Muslim students who succeeded in getting admission in MBBS. They were given medico certificates and medals.

Speaking on the occasion Khan advised the students to be ideal doctors. “Today Muslims are progressing in every field of life. Muslim students admission in MBBS is more than their ratio in the population which is a positive sign,” he said.

Khan advised the medical students to enter into the profession with the spirit of service to humanity and their goal should not be merely to earn money. “Noble Intention is the main criteria in Islam,” he said.

MS Education Academy has played a great role in encouraging Muslim students for NEET and other competitive exams. It was launched with a mere 400 students and today around 30000 students are under the coaching and 104 Institutions are operating across the country.

“The responsibility of a lecturer is crucial to remove hurdles faced by the students,” Mohammed Ghouse, Director of Malakpet center said.

Ghouse commended the efforts made by Siasat Daily in counseling and particularly the personal counseling rendered by M.A Hameed after the students succeeding in NEET exams.

M.A Hamid refer to the long phase of counselling which benefited 80% Muslim students after their passing NEET exams and succeeded in getting admission in Medical colleges in large numbers.

All the 543 successful medical students and one student getting admission in Bhopal AIIMS were given medical certificates.

The prominent attendees of the program were Afzalur Rahman, Iftekhar Hussain secretary Faiz-e-Aam trust, Ahmed Bashiruddin Farooqi, Haider Ali, Khalid Mohiuddin Asad of Abdul Sattar Faiz-e-Aam trust and Tahir Pasha Qadri. A large number of students from Telangana districts and their parents also attended the program.