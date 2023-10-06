Muslims transformed from vote bank to partners in Telangana’s progress: BRS leader

Hyderabad: The traditional perception of Muslim minorities as a mere vote bank in Telangana has evolved to vibrant partners in the progress of Telangana, according to ruling BRS leader Prof Dasoju Sravan.

He highlighted that Muslims in the state are now actively participating in its development, thanks to the progressive and compassionate leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Information Technology Minister K Tarak Rama Rao.

Under this leadership, Muslim minorities are not only receiving quality education in dedicated residential schools but are also being empowered with business opportunities.

A prime example of this transformation is the WE Hub, which is fostering the growth of Muslim women entrepreneurs.

“In #Telangana, gone are the days when Muslim minorities were merely seen as political vote banks.” Under the progressive and empathic rule of Shri KCR Garu @TelanganaCMO & Shri @KTRBRS Garu, Muslims are the vibrant partners in the progress of Telangana.



Muslim Minorities are… pic.twitter.com/WcMKYIOKJF — Prof Dasoju Srravan (@sravandasoju) October 5, 2023

In a video shared by Sravan, IT Minister KTR can be seen engaging with Muslim women, learning about their aspirations in entrepreneurship.

Financial support for women entrepreneurs is being provided through the economic scheme of the Minority Welfare Department via the ‘Ujaagar’ project of the WE Hub. Minister KTR has assured women of government support to help them achieve their goals.

Meanwhile, IT Minister KTR also posted on X that I am super proud to recognize these remarkable women, the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.

Through Project Ujaagar, a financial & Digital inclusion program by We-Hub and with the support of the Minority Welfare Department’s economic scheme, these successful women receive seed funding to shape our economy’s future.

“Let’s celebrate their achievements, inspiring more women to start their own businesses. Their journey showcases Telangana’s commitment to economic growth and empowering future business leaders”, he added.