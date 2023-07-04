Must-try jungle safari near Hyderabad: Price, timings and more

As the monsoon season takes hold, people in Hyderabad are eagerly seeking out refreshing and relaxing destinations to explore in and around the city. If you love nature and wildlife, then this jungle safari is the perfect activity for you amidst the lush landscapes.

Seeing wildlife in its natural habitat is an experience that you will never forget. And to live this experience, you don’t have to travel very far.

Amrabad Tiger Reserve

A mere 150-kilometer drive from Hyderabad lies a stunning Tiger Reserve, an idyllic spot to immerse yourself in the wonders of the wild and witness the majestic tigers in their natural habitat.

The Amrabad Tiger Reserve spreads over 2,800 sq. km in the Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda district. Earlier known as the ‘Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve, the Eco-tourist destination was utilized by the royal Nizam kings. They would visit these very parts of the forest to spot and hunt Tigers. So, this Tiger Reserve is the perfect place for history lovers as well.

Jungle Safari Timings and Cost

This reserve organizes safaris which gives you a tour of the scenic forest in a jeep. This part of the forest inhabits more than 28 tigers, and a whole lot of leopards and deers as well. It also has a perfect viewpoint, which shows acres and acres of forest.

The trip is also extremely light on the pockets. You can take the safari at only Rs. 200 per person. The best time to spot the animals at the Tiger Reserve is between 7-9 am or 4-6 pm. Click here to watch the viral reel on Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

So, if you want to appease the adventure buff inside of you, do take a trip to Amrabad Tiger Reserve solo or with your friends and family. This jungle safari promises an unforgettable experience, with lush greenery and a chance to encounter these magnificent creatures up close.