Must-visit spot for short weekend trip near Hyderabad

The holiday season is upon us, and almost all in your known list might have started planning for their long weekend getaways, especially for New Year’s eve.

If you are confused about choosing the place for the best weekend getaways from Hyderabad, we will assist you today. In this write-up, we will tell you about a place where you can stay to celebrate and enjoy yourself with your friends and family this weekend.

Located around 105 km (two-and-a-half-hour drive) away from Hyderabad, Komati Cheruvu is our pick for the best place to celebrate the weekend with family and friends on New Year.

Komati Cheruvu is one of the best places to hang out for all age groups.

You can go for a walk on bund road while enjoying the lake view and greenery of the surroundings. There are various spots where benches have been installed so that you can relax.

Sit by the lakeside and enjoy a cup of coffee while taking in the beautiful view. It will feel like you are in Bali. Forget about chain coffee shops and try a cappuccino here while chatting with loved ones for a unique and memorable experience.

There are also a variety of food courts available which offer almost every type of food you would go for on the trip. The solid sunset here is something unmissable! Witness the stunning night lighting and water laser show and creating beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.

A few more glimpses of Komaticheruvu suspension bridge at Siddipet. #TelanganaTourism pic.twitter.com/QzP9XrDIA9 — BRS Party (@BRSparty) December 1, 2019

Skycycling At Komati Cheruvu

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie looking for a thrilling new adventure, skycycling at Komati Cheruvu is an activity that is sure to leave a lasting impression. As you pedal your way through the air on a specially designed bicycle, get ready to be treated with breathtaking views of the lake and the surrounding landscape and greenery.

Make sure to add Komati Cheruvu to your travel itinerary this week and experience all that it has to offer. Happy Weekend!