Mustaq Malik announces plan to build Babri masjid memorial in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tehreek Muslim Shabban president, Mohd Mustaq Malik Sahab, said a memorial of Babri Masjid will be built in Hyderabad.

Speaking at a public meeting organised on Saturday, December 6, the 33rd anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition, Mustaq Malik said a mosque on the lines of the ancient mosque would be constructed.

“I have seen how Muslims in Murshidabad are carrying bricks on their shoulders and walking for 200 kilometers to participate in the construction of the mosque. I had plans for constructing a mosque in memory of Babri Masjid since 2019. If the Almighty supports, it will be done,” he said.

In West Bengal’s Murshidabad, suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir, backed by his scores of supporters, laid the foundation stone for a mosque – modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid – at Rejinagar, amid tight security arrangements.

“Thirty-three years ago, a deep wound was inflicted on the hearts of Muslims. Today, we are applying a small balm to that wound,” he had said.

The Tehreek Muslim Shabban, who is also convenor of the Telangana Muslim Joint Action Committee predicted facing several issues and attempts made to stop the plan. “By December next year, the project will be grounded and reach a certain stage,” said Mushtaq Malik.