Muzaffarnagar riots: Court acquits 37 accused for lack of evidence

The complainant had alleged that several houses were set on fire and properties looted during the incident.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th February 2026 1:54 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar: A court here has acquitted 37 accused in the 2013 communal riots case related to the killing of eight people, citing lack of evidence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Manjula Bhalotiya on Tuesday acquitted 37 accused, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Government counsel Narendra Sharma said that a complaint was lodged by one Imran against 110 people, alleging that on September 8, 2013, a mob armed with sharp-edged weapons attacked houses belonging to members of the minority community in Kutba village.

The complainant had also alleged that several houses were set on fire and properties looted during the incident.

More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced in the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar.

