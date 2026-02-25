Muzaffarnagar riots: Court acquits 37 accused for lack of evidence

Muzaffarnagar: A court here has acquitted 37 accused in the 2013 communal riots case related to the killing of eight people, citing lack of evidence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Manjula Bhalotiya on Tuesday acquitted 37 accused, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

Government counsel Narendra Sharma said that a complaint was lodged by one Imran against 110 people, alleging that on September 8, 2013, a mob armed with sharp-edged weapons attacked houses belonging to members of the minority community in Kutba village.

Also Read Courts should avoid unmanageable directions: SC rejects mob lynching plea

The complainant had also alleged that several houses were set on fire and properties looted during the incident.

More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced in the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar.