MVA will be wiped out in Maharashtra: Amit Shah

Sangli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be wiped out in Maharashtra in the assembly elections the same way the Congress faced a defeat in Haryana.

He also said that while Uddhav Thackeray wants his son (Aaditya Thackeray) to become the chief minister of Maharashtra and Sharad Pawar wishes the same for his daughter (Supriya Sule), there are a number of leaders in the Congress who are vying for the post.

Shah was addressing an election rally at Shirala in Sangli district to garner support for BJP candidates from Shirala and Islampur constituencies ahead of the November 20 assembly polls.

“If MVA comes to power in Maharashtra by mistake, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray wants to make his son the chief minister, (Sharad) Pawar saheb wants the post for his daughter and there are a dozen leaders in the Congress who have already stitched clothes to become the CM,” Shah said.

The former BJP president said those who wish to make their sons the chief minister should work for the welfare of people of Shirala.

“The development of this region can only happen by Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar’s Mahayuti under the leadership of Modiji. We want to tell you that whatever promises Modi ji makes, they are fulfilled,” he said.

But whatever promises that are made by Congress leaders, are never fulfilled, he alleged.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge himself says that whatever promises his party makes are imaginary, Shah claimed.

Expressing confidence that Mahayuti will win the state elections, Shah said, “These MVA people had purchased crackers worth crores of rupees thinking that they will win Haryana, but in most of the places, they gave their crackers to the BJP workers. In Haryana, the Congress was wiped out. Similarly, the Aghadi will be wiped out in Maharashtra as BJP will form a government,” he said.