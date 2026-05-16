‘My films won’t release until I get divorced’: Tamil actor Ravi Mohan

Chennai: Tamil actor Ravi Mohan turned emotional during a recent press interaction in Chennai and made several shocking revelations about his personal life, ongoing divorce battle, and mental health struggles. The actor said he would not act in films or allow his movies to release in theatres until his divorce from estranged wife Aarti Ravi is completed.

Ravi Mohan Says He Cannot Act Anymore

During the emotional press meet, Ravi Mohan said he could no longer focus on acting because of the mental stress and public humiliation he has been facing over the past two years.

The actor stated that he had remained silent for a long time to protect his children and family, but the silence was misunderstood by many people online. He also claimed that he has faced constant cyberbullying and character attacks on social media.

“I will not act in films until my divorce is sorted,” says Actor Ravi Mohan, as he turns emotional during press meet.

#Ravimohan's Emotional Pressmeet:



"My Films will not release on screens till i get my divorce.. I cannot act anymore.. I couldn't bear the insult I got.. If you want to provoke me.. try it.. I worked for 23yrs.. 95% of my films are successful.." pic.twitter.com/mJsr4QRf2q — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) May 16, 2026

Ravi Mohan Opens Up About Divorce And Children

Ravi Mohan also spoke about his troubled separation from Aarti Ravi. The couple married in 2009 and have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

The actor claimed that he is not being allowed to meet his children and alleged that bodyguards are being sent with them to school. Ravi further revealed that he had suffered emotionally during the marriage and even spoke about self-harm during the difficult phase.

In an emotional press meet, Ravi Mohan announced a break from his acting career until his ongoing divorce is cleared. He shared his immense pain over relentless cyberbullying and negative PR campaigns that have shattered his mental peace.pic.twitter.com/3rDRstP1wu — George 🍿🎥 (@georgeviews) May 16, 2026

He also alleged that he had no control over his finances during the marriage and said he only operated a joint bank account.

Who Is Ravi Mohan?

Ravi Mohan, earlier known as Jayam Ravi, is a popular Tamil film actor with a career spanning more than two decades. He made his lead debut with the 2003 hit film Jayam, which later became part of his screen name.

Over the years, he acted in several successful films including M. Kumaran Son Of Mahalakshmi, Something Something… Unakkum Enakkum, and Ponniyin Selvan: I. Ravi Mohan is known for his family entertainers, action dramas, and romantic films in Tamil cinema.

Who Is Keneeshaa Francis?

Keneeshaa Francis is a singer and spiritual therapist who recently came into the spotlight due to rumours about her relationship with Ravi Mohan.

She had been frequently seen with the actor during the ongoing divorce controversy, leading to intense social media discussion. Keneeshaa recently announced that she was leaving Chennai and taking a break from social media after facing online trolling and harassment.

In her emotional note, she said she wanted peace and privacy away from the negativity surrounding her personal life.

At the press meet, Ravi Mohan confirmed that the cyberbullying directed at Keneeshaa deeply affected her and eventually pushed her away. He said he only wants her to stay happy wherever she is.

Clips from Ravi Mohan’s emotional press conference have now gone viral across social media platforms, with fans expressing concern over the actor’s mental state and supporting him during this difficult phase.