‘My friend, argumentative guide, leader’: Priyanka’s birthday message for Rahul

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path."

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2024 12:21 pm IST
BJP makes noise, but doesn't have courage to 'change' Constitution: Rahul Gandhi
Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Mumbai, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

New Delhi: As Rahul Gandhi turned 54, his sister Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday posted a heartfelt message for him on social media and said he was her “friend, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader”.

Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, has instructed all Congress workers to avoid any grand celebrations, and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts and charity.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path.”

MS Education Academy

“Always my friend, my fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader. Keep shining (star emojis), love you the most!” the Congress general secretary said.

The brother-sister duo often share heartfelt messages for each other on various occasions and post funny exchanges between them.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th June 2024 12:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button