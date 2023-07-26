My govt pulled down by crabs: Thackeray attacks Shinde group

Mumbai: In a stinging attack, Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that his government was brought down in June 2022 by crabs who were hiding in the dam and broke it.

“My government was not washed away in the heavy rains last year… The crabs broke the dam, they were hiding there in the mud. We could do nothing as a crab is a crab, whatever effort you make to straighten them, they keep going sideways,” said Thackeray.

He pointed out that crabs have a certain mindset, there’s no need to cover a basket containing crabs, as when one goes up the others will put it down — referring to the rebellion in the erstwhile Shiv Sena, and Eknath Shinde becoming Chief Minister after toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Thackeray.

He also slammed Shinde for going to perform a ‘mujra dance’ before the Delhi Darbar when the state was reeling under the huge hillslide tragedy in Irshalwadi, Raigad on July 19, which killed 27 people.

Thackeray’s sharp comments came in his annual marathon multi-media interview on the eve of his 62nd birthday on Thursday, given to Saamana Group Executive Editor Sanjay Raut the first instalment of which was published on Wednesday.