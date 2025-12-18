Mumbai: Over the years, several Pakistani artists have openly expressed their admiration for iconic Bollywood stars. From Hania Aamir going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan to many celebrities praising the timeless beauty of Rekha, Lollywood stars have often showered love on Bollywood icons.

Adding to the list, popular Pakistani actress Sajal Aly, who enjoys a massive fan following in both Pakistan and India, recently expressed her admiration for one of the biggest stars in the world Salman Khan.

Sajal Aly shared a fan-made video reel of Salman Khan on her official Instagram story. She simply captioned it “My heart”, a gesture that quickly caught fans’ attention and went viral, sparking excitement among admirers of both stars.

About Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the critically acclaimed film Mom, released on July 7, 2017. She played Aarya Sabarwal, the stepdaughter of the protagonist portrayed by the late legendary actress Sridevi.

On the work front, Sajal was last seen in the hit drama serial Main Manto Nahi Hoon. She also starred in Dil Wali Gali Mein in 2025, a heartwarming drama where she played Deeju opposite Hamza Sohail.

Looking ahead to 2026, Sajal Aly is set to appear in a new project titled Zanjeerein, which will air on Hum TV and feature an ensemble cast including Ameer Gillani and Danyal Zafar.