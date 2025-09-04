My Home Bhooja Ganesh laddu auctioned for Rs 51.77 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with fervour across Hyderabad, the Ganesh laddu at Madhapur’s My Home Bhooja was auctioned for a record Rs 51.77 lakh on Thursday, September 4.

The laddu was acquired by Kondapalli Ganesh, a resident of Eland village in Khammam district.

The residential colony holds special significance in the city, with its laddu price breaking records every year.

Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 29 lakh. This time too, the auction has set a new record.

Laddu auctions in Hyderabad

Laddu auctions during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are a highly anticipated event, with it fetching higher bids every year.

Last year, the Ganesh laddu from Keerthi Richmond Villas fetched a price of Rs 1.87 crore, which was the highest bid of 2024.

Another popular laddu auction is held at the Balapur Ganesh, where the tradition dates back to 1994. The first laddu was sold for Rs 450 to a local farmer, Kolan Mohan Reddy. Last year, this Ganesh laddu was sold at a whopping Rs 30,01,000 with BJP leader from Balapur Kolan Shankar Reddy winning the bid.