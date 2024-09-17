Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for over Rs 30 lakh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s most popular Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned for Rs 30 lakh and one thousand.

During the auction, which began on Tuesday morning, BJP leader from Balapur Kolan Shankar Reddy won the bid.

The auction is held every year on the final day of the Ganesh idol immersion.

Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh and was bought by Dasari Dayanand Reddy.

In 1994, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 450. Over the years, the auction amount has steadily increased, crossing Rs 30 lakh this year.

History of Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction

The auction of the Ganesh laddu dates back to 1994, when a local farmer, Kolan Mohan Reddy, purchased it for Rs 450.

Interestingly, the same family has participated in many auctions and has successfully won on multiple occasions.

The money collected from the auction is used for various developmental activities in the villages.

Also Read Ganesh immersion procession routes in Hyderabad announced; traffic curbs imposed

Following is the list of successful bidders in Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction from 1994 to 2024

Year Bidder Amount (in Rs) 1994 Kolan Mohan Reddy 450 1995 Kolan Mohan Reddy 4,500 1996 Kolan Krishna Reddy 18,000 1997 Kolan Krishna Reddy 28,000 1998 Kolan Mohan Reddy 51,000 1999 Kallem Anji Reddy 65,000 2000 Kallem Pratap Reddy 66,000 2001 G Raghunandan Chary 85,000 2002 Kandada Madhava Reddy 1,05,000 2003 Chigirintha Bala Reddy 1,55,000 2004 Kolan Mohan Reddy 2,01,000 2005 Ibram Shekar 2,08,000 2006 Chigirinta Tirupati Reddy 3,00,000 2007 G Raghunandan Chary 4,15,000 2008 Kolan Mohan Reddy 5,07,000 2009 Saritha 5,10,000 2010 Kodali Sridhar Babu 5,35,000 2011 Kolan Brothers 5,45,000 2012 Pannala Goverdhan Reddy 7,50,000 2013 Teegala Krishna Reddy 9,26,000 2014 Singi Reddy Jaihind Reddy 9,50,000 2015 Kallem Madhan Mohan Reddy 10,32,000 2016 Kandhadi Skylab Reddy 14,65,000 2017 Nagam Thirupathi Reddy 15,60,000 2018 Teretipalli Srinivas Guptha 16,60,000 2019 Kolan Ram Reddy 17,60,000 2020 Presented to CM – 2021 Ramesh Yadav & Marri Shashank Reddy 18,90,000 2022 Vangeti Lakshma Reddy 24,60,000 2023 Dasari Dayananda Reddy 27,00,000 2024 Balapur Kolan Shankar Reddy 30,01,000

Traffic advisory

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have announced the routes for the Ganesh immersion procession and issued a traffic advisory for the processions on Tuesday, September 17.

The advisory, aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and maintaining public safety and order, will be in effect from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

The police have requested citizens and devotees to follow the “Route Map,” which outlines the main procession, tributary processions, exit routes, and parking areas. Informative signage will be displayed at various locations to assist the public.