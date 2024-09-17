Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auctioned for over Rs 30 lakh

Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh and was bought by Dasari Dayanand Reddy.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th September 2024 10:51 am IST
Hyderabad's famous Ganesh laddu fetches Rs 18.90 lakh
Balapur Ganesh, Hyderabad (File photo)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s most popular Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned for Rs 30 lakh and one thousand.

During the auction, which began on Tuesday morning, BJP leader from Balapur Kolan Shankar Reddy won the bid.

The auction is held every year on the final day of the Ganesh idol immersion.

In 1994, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 450. Over the years, the auction amount has steadily increased, crossing Rs 30 lakh this year.

History of Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction

The auction of the Ganesh laddu dates back to 1994, when a local farmer, Kolan Mohan Reddy, purchased it for Rs 450.

Interestingly, the same family has participated in many auctions and has successfully won on multiple occasions.

The money collected from the auction is used for various developmental activities in the villages.

Following is the list of successful bidders in Hyderabad’s Balapur Ganesh laddu auction from 1994 to 2024

YearBidderAmount (in Rs)
1994Kolan Mohan Reddy450
1995Kolan Mohan Reddy4,500
1996Kolan Krishna Reddy18,000
1997Kolan Krishna Reddy28,000
1998Kolan Mohan Reddy51,000
1999Kallem Anji Reddy65,000
2000Kallem Pratap Reddy66,000
2001G Raghunandan Chary85,000
2002Kandada Madhava Reddy1,05,000
2003Chigirintha Bala Reddy1,55,000
2004Kolan Mohan Reddy2,01,000
2005Ibram Shekar2,08,000
2006Chigirinta Tirupati Reddy3,00,000
2007G Raghunandan Chary4,15,000
2008Kolan Mohan Reddy5,07,000
2009Saritha5,10,000
2010Kodali Sridhar Babu5,35,000
2011Kolan Brothers5,45,000
2012Pannala Goverdhan Reddy7,50,000
2013Teegala Krishna Reddy9,26,000
2014Singi Reddy Jaihind Reddy9,50,000
2015Kallem Madhan Mohan Reddy10,32,000
2016Kandhadi Skylab Reddy14,65,000
2017Nagam Thirupathi Reddy15,60,000
2018Teretipalli Srinivas Guptha16,60,000
2019Kolan Ram Reddy17,60,000
2020Presented to CM
2021Ramesh Yadav & Marri Shashank Reddy18,90,000
2022Vangeti Lakshma Reddy24,60,000
2023Dasari Dayananda Reddy27,00,000
2024Balapur Kolan Shankar Reddy30,01,000

Traffic advisory

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have announced the routes for the Ganesh immersion procession and issued a traffic advisory for the processions on Tuesday, September 17.

The advisory, aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and maintaining public safety and order, will be in effect from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon.

The police have requested citizens and devotees to follow the “Route Map,” which outlines the main procession, tributary processions, exit routes, and parking areas. Informative signage will be displayed at various locations to assist the public.

