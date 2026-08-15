My mother and I left Hinduism, says man wishing to accept Islam

Uttar Pradesh: A video of a man declaring he and his mother have renounced Hinduism and decided to accept Islam has surfaced on the internet.

Posted by FOEJ Media, the video shows the man, sounding frustrated, emptying his pooja room and leaving Hindu god idols outside his house.

In the video, the man says that he has decided to leave Hinduism. He records himself removing Hindu religious idols and items from his home shrine, before stepping outside. The video documents his personal decision to leave the faith. pic.twitter.com/7webd34Mmv — FOEJ Media (@FoejMedia) August 14, 2026

“Aaj se humnein Hindu dharam chod diya. Inn bhagwaano ko bahar nikalo. Yeh hamari raksha nahi kar sakthe. Hindu dharam se hamara koi lena-dena nahi hai (From today, we have left Hinduism because we believe the gods cannot help us. We do not have any connection with Hindu religion),” he says as he takes out idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha outside his house.

Also Read You call me kafir: Faria Abdullah breaks down over Bonalu hate

He alleges that some members of the community forcibly took away his land and there has been little help. He further states he and his mother are being harassed for wishing to become Muslims.

It looks like they are residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. However, Siasat.com could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.