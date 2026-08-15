My mother and I left Hinduism, says man wishing to accept Islam

He alleges he and his mother are being harassed for wishing to become Muslims.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:
A person sleeping on a grey stone bench with belongings nearby in an urban setting.

Uttar Pradesh: A video of a man declaring he and his mother have renounced Hinduism and decided to accept Islam has surfaced on the internet.

Posted by FOEJ Media, the video shows the man, sounding frustrated, emptying his pooja room and leaving Hindu god idols outside his house.

Aaj se humnein Hindu dharam chod diya. Inn bhagwaano ko bahar nikalo. Yeh hamari raksha nahi kar sakthe. Hindu dharam se hamara koi lena-dena nahi hai (From today, we have left Hinduism because we believe the gods cannot help us. We do not have any connection with Hindu religion),” he says as he takes out idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha outside his house.

Subhan Bakery

He alleges that some members of the community forcibly took away his land and there has been little help. He further states he and his mother are being harassed for wishing to become Muslims.

It looks like they are residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. However, Siasat.com could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button