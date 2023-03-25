‘My name is not Savarkar, won’t apologize’: Rahul Gandhi on disqualification

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held his first news conference since his disqualification from the Lok Sabha on Saturday, saying he only raised one question about Adani in Parliament.

On the question of apologizing for his remarks on the Prime Minister, Rahul remarked that his name is ‘not Savarkar but Gandhi.

“My speech made in Parliament was expunged, and later I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani,” he said.

I had asked only one question on Adani… I will continue to ask questions and fight for democracy in India: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi day after his disqualification as MP pic.twitter.com/fcgo77sM63 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Rahul said that this ‘whole drama’ was orchestrated to defend the Prime Minister from one simple question. “Who’s Rs 20,000 crore went to Adani’s shell companies? I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications, or prison sentences,” he said.

Rahul said that he is not interested in anything but the truth.” I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this,” he remarked.

The Congress leader stated that the PM is ‘scared’ of his next speech on Adani. “I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification,” he said.

Rahul further said that he will keep doing his work even if ‘they disqualify him permanently’.

“My job is to defend the democratic nature of the country which means defending the institutions of the country, defending the voice of the poor people of the country, and telling people the truth about people like Adani who are exploiting the relationship they have with the PM,” he added.

The former Wayanad MP also thanked all the opposition leaders for backing him in this episode. “I thank all opposition parties for extending support to me, all of us will work together,” he said.