My resignation as Bengal Guv conscious decision: CV Ananda Bose

Kolkata: CV Ananda Bose on Sunday, March 8, said his resignation as West Bengal governor was a “conscious decision” and asserted that the reasons for his exit will remain confidential till the right time comes.

Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport, Bose said he would return to Bengal to cast his vote.

Bose, a native of Kerala, had shifted his voting base to Bengal barely a week before tendering resignation from his office.

“I took a conscious decision to put in my papers, the reasons of which will remain confidential till the right time arrives,” Bose said.

“The rules of this game include knowing when it ends,” he added.

Asked to comment on the angst expressed by President Droupadi Murmu on alleged protocol violations and tribal deprivation in the state, Bose avoided a direct response.

“The President is very experienced, balanced and an extremely dignified person. She must have had her reasons for saying what she said. But I am no one to comment on what the President said,” Bose added.