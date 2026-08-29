‘My wife is in hospital’: Zepto rider pleads as police seize bike

Hyderabad: A Zepto delivery partner in Hyderabad was left in the lurch after traffic police seized his vehicle while he was delivering an order on Friday, August 28.

The delivery agent pleaded with the police after they seized his vehicle, which was reportedly parked on the roadside. In a video shared on social media, the agent said, “Please, sir, I will deliver the order and leave. My wife is in the hospital.”

To this, the traffic police officials towing the bike asked the agent to come to the police station and collect it. As the agent tried to stop the moving truck, a police official opened the truck’s door and appeared to push the agent away.

A Zepto delivery partner in Hyderabad was left in the lurch as traffic police seized his vehicle while he was delivering an order on Friday, August 28.



The delivery agent pleaded with the police, who seized his vehicle, which was reportedly parked on the roadside. In a video… pic.twitter.com/h5RH3nZyp5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 29, 2026

Social media reaction

Reacting to the incident, several social media users called out the police for their alleged apathy. One user said, “You should have some shame; you are the ones who should be jailed since you are the real thieves.”

A second user said, “Police will show power to people with no political connections and no luxury vehicles. “I pray to God, the policeman should also face a situation like this,” said a third user.

Another user tagged Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand and said, “This humanity of our friendly police for Telangana sir inform them to think that first we are human later on ur police and constitution and department this really unfair sir what they does with make a fine in the system; he will pay later on any mistake.”