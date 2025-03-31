Myanmar quake: 700 namazis die during Ramzan prayers, videos emerge

Mandalay: A Myanmar Muslim organisation says more than 700 worshipers were killed when the 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the country at Friday prayer time during the holy month of Ramzan.

Tun Kyi, a member of the steering committee of the Spring Revolution Myanmar Muslim Network, said Monday that some 60 mosques were damaged or destroyed when the 7.7 magnitude quake hit near Mandalay, the country’s second largest city.

It was not immediately clear whether those killed in the mosques were included in the official toll of more than 1,700 people killed in the earthquake so far.

Also Read Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to nearly 700 as more bodies recovered

#MyanmarEarthquake



The scene after the collapse of the Shwe Pho Shing Mosque in #Mandalay due to the 7.7 magnitude #earthquake hit #Myanmar.



At least 20 people were killed when the Shwe Pho Shing Mosque in Mandalay collapsed during worship today due to a devastating… pic.twitter.com/UkJBGRRTkY — Zia Hero (@SahatZia_Hero) March 28, 2025

Videos posted on The Irrawaddy online news site showed several mosques toppling during the quake, and people fleeing from the areas.

Tun Kyi said most of the mosques damaged were older buildings more vulnerable to earthquakes.