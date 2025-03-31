Myanmar quake: 700 namazis die during Ramzan prayers, videos emerge

Videos posted on The Irrawaddy online news site showed several mosques toppling during the quake, and people fleeing from the areas.tw

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 31st March 2025 12:36 pm IST
ASEAN pledges humanitarian support following Myanmar earthquake
Ruins of a structure after the devastating Myanmar earthquake

Mandalay: A Myanmar Muslim organisation says more than 700 worshipers were killed when the 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the country at Friday prayer time during the holy month of Ramzan.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Tun Kyi, a member of the steering committee of the Spring Revolution Myanmar Muslim Network, said Monday that some 60 mosques were damaged or destroyed when the 7.7 magnitude quake hit near Mandalay, the country’s second largest city.

It was not immediately clear whether those killed in the mosques were included in the official toll of more than 1,700 people killed in the earthquake so far.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to nearly 700 as more bodies recovered

Videos posted on The Irrawaddy online news site showed several mosques toppling during the quake, and people fleeing from the areas.

Tun Kyi said most of the mosques damaged were older buildings more vulnerable to earthquakes.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 31st March 2025 12:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button