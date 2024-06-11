Mysore Sandal Soap creates new record sales

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), renowned worldwide for its Mysore Sandal Soap, has reached a significant milestone by achieving a record transaction of Rs 1,500 crore by the end of March 31.

This marks the highest sales turnover for the company in four decades. Minister of large and medium industries, M B Patil, expressed his joy and pride over this accomplishment on his social media account.

Minister Patil highlighted the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting state industries, stating, “Our government is showing commitment to saving and growing the industries of the state and this development will continue.” He emphasized that the success of Mysore Sandal Soap, a heritage product with a global customer base, is a source of immense pride for Karnataka.

KSDL, a government-owned subsidiary, manufactures Mysore Sandal Soap, which has a rich history and is famed for its use of pure sandalwood oil. The company’s impressive sales turnover of ₹1,500 crore by March 2024 represents a significant achievement, marking an increase of ₹195 crore from the previous financial year—a growth of 14.25 percent.

The record-breaking performance is further bolstered by the launch of 21 new products, including Shower Gels, Mysore Sandal Wave Deo Soap, Glycerin-Based Transparent Bath Bar, and Super Premium Bath Soap. Among these, the Mysore Sandal Millennium Gold stands out, with 100 grams of soap priced at Rs 1,000. These new products have contributed to the company’s robust sales figures and market expansion.

Minister Patil expressed his pride in KSDL’s achievements, noting that the company’s success as a government-owned entity is a testament to the potential of public sector enterprises in Karnataka. He remarked, “It is a matter of pride for the state that the company has done good business under the ownership of the government.”

KSDL’s milestone not only underscores the enduring appeal of Mysore Sandal Soap but also highlights the company’s ability to innovate and grow in a competitive market. The future looks promising for KSDL as it continues to expand its product line and reach new heights in sales and customer satisfaction.