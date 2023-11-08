Mysore’s Dasara illumination: Power bill soars to Rs 21 lakh

Diganth Kengeri

Mysore: The grandeur of Mysore’s Dasara festival, celebrated with its iconic lighting, has left the city with an astonishing electricity bill of 21 lakh rupees. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC), the power supplier, issued this eye-popping invoice recently, sparking concerns about the rising costs of this beloved annual tradition.

The mesmerizing illumination of Mysore city during Dasara draws thousands of visitors every year, but it appears that this enchanting spectacle comes at a significant cost. This year, CESC reported that they had to supply power for 21 consecutive days to maintain the stunning display of lights that adorned the cultural city’s major roads and roundabouts.

The increase in the bill can be attributed to the shift towards more energy-efficient lighting options. In recent years, Mysore had gradually transitioned to using 9 Watts LED bulbs for Dussehra illumination. However, in a bid to cut costs, 3 watts LED bulbs were used in Raja marga, drastically reducing electricity consumption.

CESC superintending engineer B Sunil told Siasat.com that the decision to utilize 3 watt LED bulbs significantly contributed to the reduction in electricity expenses. We expect this will lead to a 50% reduction in electricity cost.

Furthermore, CESC also collaborated with private sponsors, who contributed Rs 80 lakh to support the festivities. Their contributions allowed for an even more extravagant lighting display, with private companies lighting up additional roads and roundabouts. The dazzling 21-day extravaganza, illuminating the city from 7 pm to 11 pm exceeded all expectations, attracting scores of visitors from far and wide. Initially scheduled to conclude with the historical world-famous Dasara Jambu Savari, the lighting was extended to November 5 due to the festival coinciding with a weekend.

As the Mysore Dasara illumination continues to evolve, the adoption of energy-efficient technology and the generosity of private sponsors have combined to make this festival an unforgettable experience while keeping costs in check. The city’s residents and tourists eagerly await the next spectacle, confident that it will continue to light up their lives.