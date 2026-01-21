Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon and six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza, who is quite active on social media, shared a glimpse of her beautifully decorated Dubai home on Instagram on Wednesday.

The pictures, also posted by the event management team, show her home styled in a calm white-and-ivory theme. Soft curtains, warm lights, white flowers, and neatly placed candles give the space a peaceful, classy, and welcoming feel, including the poolside area.

However, the reason for the decoration has not been revealed yet and could be linked to either a family celebration or a special announcement.

The post comes soon after Sania Mirza announced her latest venture, The Next Set, an initiative aimed at supporting India’s top and emerging women athletes. The programme focuses on providing strong professional support to help talented players perform better at the highest level.

Alongside this, Sania continues to run her tennis academies in Dubai and Hyderabad, mentors RCB in the Women’s Premier League, works as a lead commentator for the 2026 Australian Open, and remains actively involved in women’s sports and business ventures while sharing her life journey as a single mother on social media.