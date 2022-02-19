Mysuru: College cancels uniform rule to allow Muslim girls to wear hijab

A private college in Karnataka on Saturday struck out its rules over uniforms to allow Muslim students to attend classes with hijab.

“Four students refused to attend classes without the hijab and were protesting,” Times of India quoted Deputy Director of Pre University, Mysuru, DK Srinivasa Murthy.

“Some organisations extended support to them. I visited the college today and held discussions with all. Meanwhile, the college announced that it is cancelling its uniform rule to allow the students to attend classes,” he added.

Following protests by hijabi students who decided to stand by their decision to not shun hijab despite the Karnataka high court’s interim order, the historical college decided to do away with its ruling over uniforms to ensure that girls were able to attend schools and receive education, as exams approach.

On the other hand, at least 58 female students from a college in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district were suspended on Saturday for wearing hijab and also staging an agitation demanding that they should be allowed to attend classes.

The students were from the Government Pre-University College of Shiralakoppa.

Although the college management, development committee tried to explain to the hijab-clad students the interim order of the High Court, the girls refused to shun their hijabs, according to the principal.

In Tumakaru, the Principal of Empress College lodged a complaint with the City Police against 15 to 20 students for violating prohibitory orders in the last two days, following which the police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against them.

The students demanding their right to wear hijab and attend classes created high drama in the college premises by staging a protest.

Determined Hijabi protestors across Karnataka:

Colleges and schools, where girl students came wearing Hijab asked them to remove it in order to be allowed entry. However, the students did not budge.

At the SJVP College at Harihar in Davangere, girls with Hijab were not denied entry.

The pupils refused to go inside without the scarf, stressing that it was as important as education and they cannot give up their rights.

In Vijay Paramedical College in Belagavi, students complained to the reporters that a holiday was announced by the institution for an indefinite period due to the Hijab issue.

“We will not sit without scarves. Let the college realise how it affects our education. The Principal is not listening to us,” a student told the media.

In Ballari, a group of girls was not allowed inside the Sarala Devi College, which has been witnessing protest from the day the controversy erupted and the government ordered no one should wear clothes that could disturb the peace, harmony, and, law and order.

A similar scene unfolded at the Government College at Gangavathi in Koppal where girls were not allowed inside the college.

In Kudur village in Ramanagara district, some students staged a demonstration on the college ground after they were not allowed to enter the classrooms.

(With inputs from PTI)