Mysuru: Congress stage protest outside BJP MP Pratap Simha’s office

Three passes were issued at the behest of Simha for Wednesday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th December 2023 7:46 pm IST
Congress workers stage protest outside BJP MP Pratap Simha's office in Mysuru
Congress workers protests outside the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha on whose authorization Lok Sabha passes where given to the security breachers

Mysuru: Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest outside the office of BJP MP Pratap Simha, on whose authorisation passes were issued to two persons who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery in a major security breach.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Police force controlled the situation and ensured that it did not lead to any untoward incident. Congress workers in large numbers gathered outside the Mysuru MP’s office at Jaladarshini Guest House and raised slogans against him and accused him of being “responsible for what unfolded in the Lok Sabha” earlier in the day.

Also Read
Parliament security breach: Accused was seeking pass from MP for over 3 months

Manoranjan D, one of the accused who hailed from Mysuru, introduced co-accused Sagar Sharma as a friend to the MP’s office and got passes issued to them on the pretext of watching the new Parliament, according to sources.

MS Education Academy

Three passes were issued at the behest of Simha for Wednesday. However, one person, a woman, had to return as she arrived with her child whose name was not mentioned in her pass, sources close to the MP said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th December 2023 7:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button