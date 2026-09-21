Mysuru Dasara: Now, book Jamboo Savari, drone show online

Mysuru: The Mysuru district administration has started online ticket sales for major events of Dasara 2026, allowing visitors to plan their participation. Tickets for the Jamboo Savari, Torchlight Parade and Drone Show, along with Gold Cards, are now available through the festival’s official website.

The online facility has been activated on mysoredasara.gov.in as the city prepares for the annual Dasara celebrations. The administration said the website will provide access to ticket booking and Gold Card purchases from Monday.

The Jamboo Savari remains one of the principal attractions of the festival. Visitors and tourists will be allowed to watch the grand procession from the Mysuru Palace premises with valid entry tickets. Separate booking facilities are available for the Torchlight Parade and Drone Show.

The district administration has retained the rates for tickets and Gold Cards at the same level as last year. Visitors can therefore make their bookings through the official portal based on the events and facilities they wish to access.

A Gold Card offers entry to several important Dasara attractions. It includes the opportunity to watch the Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade, besides access to Chamundi Hill, Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens and Mysuru Palace. Gold Card holders will also be allowed to attend the Drone Show on one day.

Officials have clarified that one Gold Card or ticket permits entry to only one person. Visitors will therefore have to obtain separate tickets or cards for additional members of their group.

The state government has planned an elaborate Dasara celebration this year, with cultural and entertainment activities already gaining momentum across Mysuru.

The administration has encouraged visitors to use the official Mysuru Dasara website for all ticket and Gold Card bookings.