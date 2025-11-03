Mumbai: The wait is finally over! Ektaa Kapoor’s hit supernatural franchise Naagin is returning with its highly anticipated season 7, and fans can’t keep calm. The big reveal took place during Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Ektaa Kapoor officially announced that the new face of Naagin 7 will be none other than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Sharing a teaser video featuring Priyanka in her fierce new avatar, Colors TV wrote, “Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai! Wo aa gayi hai!” confirming that the search for the next Naagin has finally ended.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Naagin 7 fees

As for her fee, reports suggest that Priyanka, who was among the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 16, is now charging a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh per episode for Naagin 7. For comparison, Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash reportedly earned around Rs 2 lakh per episode.

The Naagin franchise remains one of Indian television’s biggest hits, previously led by stars like Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, and Tejasswi Prakash.

With Priyanka stepping into this iconic role, fans are already buzzing online, eagerly waiting to witness her transformation as the new icchadhari naagin on screen.