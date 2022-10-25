‘Naam Ki Muslim’, Hina Khan gets trolled for her Diwali post

Mumbai: Indian celebrities are not far behind when it comes to celebrating different cultures and festivals like Diwali, Holi, Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi, and more. They take to social media to wish their fans and pen lovely notes on all festivals. Television diva Hina Khan, who is an avid social media user, too took to her Instagram on Monday to wish her fans a Happy Diwali.

The actress shared a set of stunning photos where she looked absolutely gorgeous in pink ethnic outfit. “Happy Diwali. Happiness, growth, good health and prosperity,” Hina captioned. While many wished her back, there were also a few who had a problem with the actor celebrating a Hindu festival as she is a Muslim.

One comment read, “Muslim hai ye …konse type ki Muslim?”. “Shame on u to call urself a Muslim,” another comment read. Attacking her religious beliefs, a third user wrote, “Are you really a Muslim girl?”

You sold your religion to live in India — AbdulRehman (@AbdulRetarded) October 24, 2022

This is not the first time that Hina Khan has received hate comments for her religious beliefs and she had once taken to Twitter to hit back at the trolls. She tweeted, “Insensitive, rude, disrespectful people come in all forms and don’t know boundaries.. They are intrusive in your business and will say anything to hurt you..So my dear, set boundaries and get rid of those who cross the line..Boundaries protect your mental health you see.”