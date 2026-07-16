Nacharam Pedda Cheruvu to be restored in 9 months: HYDRAA

The lake, spread over 108.30 acre, is being developed as a recreational spot.

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HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inaugurates restoration of Nacharam Pedda Cheruvu
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inaugurates restoration of Nacharam Pedda Cheruvu

Hyderabad: Restoration of Nacharam Pedda Cheruvu, undertaken at a cost of Rs 28 crore, will be complete in nine months, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath said on Thursday, July 16.

The restoration work began on Thursday. The lake, spread over 108.30 acre, is being developed as a recreational spot with a wide embankment where people can stop to relax. Children’s play areas, open gyms and platforms for yoga are also being constructed.

The Commissioner said that 10 feet of silt and plastic waste are being removed from the water body to prevent flooding of nearby areas and to increase groundwater levels in Hyderabad.

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The problem of sewage and mosquitoes will also be taken care of as the lake is restored, the Commissioner said.

Nagireddy Kunta

The HYDRAA Commissioner also inspected Nagireddy Kunta in Yapral, Medchal-Malkajgiri, after locals complained of encroachments inside the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) and adjacent government land.

Locals complained that nearby areas were being flooded due to encroachments on canals and urged HYDRAA to take action.

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