Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti in Bengaluru

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 27th June 2024 4:19 pm IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar pays floral tribute during the 515th birth anniversary celebration of Bengalurus founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 27, 2024. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also seen. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Folk artists perform during the birth anniversary celebration of Bengaluru’s founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, at Kanteerava stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: An Yakshagana artist performs during the birth anniversary celebration of Bengaluru’s founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, at Kanteerava stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others during the 515th birth anniversary celebration of Bengalurus founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays floral tribute during the 515th birth anniversary celebration of Bengalurus founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 27th June 2024 4:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button