Nadda stresses expansion of health coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda stressed on Friday, June 14, the expansion of health insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to all aged 70 years and above as part of the 100-day agenda of the Modi 3.0 government.

Nadda chaired a high-level meeting on attaining targeted health goals in the first 100 days of the formation of the new government with senior officials of the ministry here today, an official statement said.

He was joined by the ministers of state for health, Anupriya Patel and Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.

Taking stock of the overview of the ministry’s functioning, Nadda directed that emphasis should be laid on the quality of health facilities and health systems, the statement stated.

“He laid stress upon the expansion of health assurance coverage under the AB-PMJAY and technology in programs like immunization and health emergency response management,” the statement said.

The minister expressed his concern over the growing incidence of non-communicable diseases and the importance of awareness regarding a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Nadda highlighted the need for targeted campaigns targeting youth for tobacco control, the statement said.

He emphasized the need to create awareness about non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the harmful effects of tobacco in scientific as well as in simple language for the common man to understand.