Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding LIVE updates

Hyderabad: Lovebirds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially entered the married club! They got married at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, surrounded by family, close friends, and industry colleagues. The grand ceremony blended traditional elegance with a touch of modern opulence, leaving fans and attendees in awe.

11.11 pm: Bride Sobhita Dhulipala with her parents

10.32 pm: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita looked happy super and madly in love as they took part in their wedding rituals.

10.30 pm: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan arrive at Annapurna Studious.

10.24 pm: Dad Nagarjuna gets emotional as he welcomes Sobhita in Akkineni family.

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💫 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. 💐



This celebration holds… pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

Sobhita looked resplendent in a regal gold Kanjeevaram saree, paired with exquisite gold jewelry that paid homage to Telugu culture. Her look was completed with a gajra-adorned hairstyle and minimal makeup, accentuating her natural beauty. Naga Chaitanya complemented her perfectly in a classic white kurta and veshti, embracing the timeless charm of a Telugu groom.

The couple radiated happiness as they took part in the traditional rituals, marking the beginning of their new journey together. Fans across the globe are celebrating their union, eagerly awaiting glimpses from the ceremony that promises to be etched in memory as a glamorous and heartwarming affair.