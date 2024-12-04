Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding LIVE updates

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in a traditional Telugu wedding in Hyderabad on December 4

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th December 2024 11:42 pm IST
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding LIVE updates
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala (Image Source: X)

Hyderabad: Lovebirds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially entered the married club! They got married at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, surrounded by family, close friends, and industry colleagues. The grand ceremony blended traditional elegance with a touch of modern opulence, leaving fans and attendees in awe.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos, Updates

11.11 pm: Bride Sobhita Dhulipala with her parents

10.32 pm: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita looked happy super and madly in love as they took part in their wedding rituals.

10.30 pm: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan arrive at Annapurna Studious.

10.24 pm: Dad Nagarjuna gets emotional as he welcomes Sobhita in Akkineni family.

Sobhita looked resplendent in a regal gold Kanjeevaram saree, paired with exquisite gold jewelry that paid homage to Telugu culture. Her look was completed with a gajra-adorned hairstyle and minimal makeup, accentuating her natural beauty. Naga Chaitanya complemented her perfectly in a classic white kurta and veshti, embracing the timeless charm of a Telugu groom.

The couple radiated happiness as they took part in the traditional rituals, marking the beginning of their new journey together. Fans across the globe are celebrating their union, eagerly awaiting glimpses from the ceremony that promises to be etched in memory as a glamorous and heartwarming affair.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th December 2024 11:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button