First photos from Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Hyderabad: Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot on December 4 in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The couple, deeply in love, has already begun their pre-wedding festivities.

Glimpses of their Haldi ceremony and other traditional rituals are out. Check them out below.

Here are some delightful moments from the haldi ceremony of Yuva Samrat @chay_akkineni and @sobhitaD! 🎉



The joy and love were truly in the air! 😍❤️#NagaChaitanya #SobhitaDhulipala #SoChay #SoChayWedding pic.twitter.com/jWtozNx2cb — iDream Media (@iDreamMedia) November 29, 2024

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding wetails

Nagarjuna Akkineni, the proud father of the groom, recently shared details about the upcoming nuptials. Speaking to Zoom, he said, “December 4 is around the corner. We are hosting the wedding at Annapurna Studios, the family studio my father built. We planned it as an intimate ceremony, but even with a limited guest list, we expect a large turnout. Both Chaitanya and Sobhita come from large families.”

How did Chay meet Sobhita?

In a latest interview with Zoom, Naga Chaitanya was asked about his first meeting with Sobhita. He said, “I was in Mumbai for the launch of my OTT show, during that time, she did have a show with the same platform as well. We first interacted at the event hosted by the OTT platform.”

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya (ANI)

Talking about how their families have been bonding with each other over the last few months, Naga Chaitanya said, “It’s been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family the past few months, watching the families interact has been a joy. I am really looking forward to and excited for the wedding day, going through all the rituals and watching the families come together.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting glimpses of the grand wedding. Stay tuned for the much-awaited wedding updates and photos!