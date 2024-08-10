Naga Chaitanya attends PA’s wedding, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Recently, popular Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita. The engagement ceremony was a simple affair, held in Hyderabad with close family members in attendance. This news came as a pleasant surprise to many fans and well-wishers.

Just a few hours after the engagement, Naga Chaitanya was seen attending the wedding of his assistant, Venkatesh. Videos of Chaitanya blessing the newlyweds at the event have gone viral on social media, showing his humble and down-to-earth nature.

Currently, Naga Chaitanya is busy with the movie ‘Tandel,’ yet he made time to surprise everyone with his engagement to Sobhita. For the past few months, there had been rumors about their relationship, but now it has been officially confirmed. Despite his busy schedule, Chaitanya made sure to attend his assistant’s wedding in Rajahmundry, showcasing his commitment to both his personal and professional life.

This engagement has been the talk of the town, and fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding plans.