Naga Chaitanya buys new home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nothing beats the feeling of building and moving into your own home, and Naga Chaitanya will never forget that moment. The young Akkineni hero has recently moved into his dream home, which is located next to his family’s home, and it is a space that truly reflects his taste and style.

According to reports, Naga Chaitanya went to great lengths to create a luxurious and comfortable environment for himself.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya used to live with his ex-wife Samantha in their Jubilee Hills home before their divorce. After their separation, Chay moved out of their nest and stayed with father Nagarjuna for few months. Then he reportedly moved to a five-star hotel while waiting for his new home to be finished. Latest reports have it that Naga Chaitanya has finally moved to his new abode which is all things cozy.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is preparing for the release of his upcoming action film, ‘Custody,’ directed by Venkat Prabhu. Naga Chaitanya plays a police officer, and Krithi Shetty plays his love interest in the film. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the teaser, which will reveal more about the plot and characters.