Naga Chaitanya getting married again? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: South couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu left fans shocked with their divorce announcement in 2021. It was among the much-talked about topics in the media circles last year. Ever since then a lot is being said and written about their separation and fans are also curious to know more their personal lives.

And now, according to latest buzz, Naga Chaitanya is planning to get married soon. Rumour mills have it that Chay will not be tying the knot with actress this time. Reportedly, his father and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is already on the hunt for a suitable bride for his son.

However, let’s wait for an official announcement from Akkineni family.

On Sunday, Samantha indulged in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and answered many questions thrown at her. When a user asked the actress, “Some tattoo ideas you’d love to try some day?”, the actress replied, “You know the one thing I’d tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo.” Interestingly, Samantha has three tattoos connected to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 after dating for a brief period of time. The couple released a joint statement announcing their divorce on October 2, 2021 which read: “To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”