Naga Chaitanya on being friends with his ex: ‘I hate it’

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu film actor Naga Chaitanya recently expressed his thoughts on being friends with an ex-partner. Chaitanya played a game of truth or dare with YouTuber Irfan and was asked about his experience with rejection in a relationship in a video interview. Chaitanya expressed his displeasure with Irfan’s story about his ex-girlfriend suggesting that they remain friends after the breakup, saying, “We can be good friends. It is that part that irritates me the most. I didn’t ask for friendship.”

Chaitanya’s comments piqued the interest of many social media users, with many agreeing with him and expressing sympathy for his annoyance. The actor is known for his candid and honest views on personal matters. He was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is now rumoured to be dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Sam and Chay, who were once one of the most adored celebrity pairs in the South Indian film industry, got married in 2017. They called it quits in 2021.

Naga Chaitanya also discussed his biggest regret in life in the same interview, saying that he didn’t have any specific regrets but that he saw every experience as a learning opportunity. He did say, however, that there were a few films he regretted doing and that he would not do that type of work again.

On the work front, Custody, Chaitanya’s upcoming film directed by Venkat Prabhu, stars him as a police constable alongside Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sampath Raj, and Arvind Swami in pivotal roles. The bilingual Tamil-Telugu film, which is set to release on May 12, has already sparked a lot of interest among fans.