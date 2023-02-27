Naga Chaitanya shares romantic pic with Samantha after long time

Hyderabad: On February 26th, Tollywood‘s hit romantic drama ‘Ye Maya Chesave’ celebrated its 13th anniversary, and lead actor Naga Chaitanya took to social media to represent his memorable journey. The film, which also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has become a cult classic and is remembered for the notable chemistry between the actors, which lit up the screens in the past.

Naga Chaitanya’s Instagram story, particularly, sparked interest when he posted a photo with his ex-wife, Samantha, who played the film’s heroine. But Samantha, on the other hand, only mentioned in her social media stories about her career, which has reached the 13-year mark and did not share any photos with Naga Chaitanya.

Sam also penned a gratitude note that read, “The older I get… the farther I go… I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection… and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me… don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude everyday. Thank you.”

‘Ye Maaya Chesave,’ which was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and was this ex-couples’ first film together was so powerful onscreen that film has become a memorable movie in Tollywood history. Samantha’s performance as Jessie is regarded as one of her best, and the film has a cult following.

Samantha, as she celebrated 13 years in the industry, wrote a heartfelt letter to her fans that read, “I feel all of this love…It is what keeps me going…Now and forever, I am what I am because of you 13 years and we are just getting started.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married in 2017. They announced their separation on October 2, 2021.

On the professional front, Samantha is filming ‘Citadel ‘ a web series, alongside Varun Dhawan. Samantha has been actively seen posting glimpses of her filming preparations on social media, including videos of her practising action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben in Nanital.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has completed his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film ‘Custody,’ directed by Venkat Prabhu and starring Krithi Shetty in the female lead role. The creators recently released a video announcing the completion of the shoot.