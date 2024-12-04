Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita wedding: All roads lead to Hyderabad!

Hyderabad: Finally the big day for Akkinenis is here! The head-over-heels in love couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to get married today, December 4, at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The ceremony, which is going to be purely traditional, has been one of the most talked about events. Details about the decor, rituals, venue and the star-studded guest list have been doing the rounds.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Star-studded Guest List

The grand, lavish yet intimate wedding celebrations will see the presence of a star-studded ensemble of actors, directors, and sports personalities, including family and close friends. Check out the full list of celebrities who will be attending the event today.

Chiranjeevi

PV Sindhu

Nayanthara

Entire Akkineni and Daggubati Clans

Jr NTR

Ram Charan

Upasana Konidela

Mahesh Babu

Namrata Shirodkar

Allu Arjun

Prabhas

SS Rajamouli

Some big stars from Bollywood are also expected to grace the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Aamir Khan who shares a very close bond with Chay and Nagarjuna Akkineni is likely to be there. As Sobhita has mostly worked in Hindi cinema, her friends and colleagues are also expected to attend.

The couple have opted for a simple wedding honouring their Telugu roots and it is said that they will have an eight-hour-long ceremony rooted in age-old customs.

We can’t wait to catch the first glimpse of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding! Stay tuned to Siasat.com.