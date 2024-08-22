Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita’s wedding date, place

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s heartthrob Naga Chaitanya and the talented actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who got engaged on August 8, are making headlines once again with their wedding plans. The buzz is that the couple has their sights set on a grand destination wedding in the royal state of Rajasthan.

While the dates are still under wraps, it’s believed that the couple is choosing between the end of this year and March 2025 for their big day. However, the couple and their families have yet to make an official announcement.

Reports from News18 Telugu suggest that Naga Chaitanya’s team has chosen a luxurious five-star palace hotel in Rajasthan for the wedding. This follows Chaitanya’s preference for destination weddings, as he previously married Samantha in Goa, though that marriage ended in 2021 after three and a half years.

Sobhita Dhulipala, originally from Vizag and now living in Mumbai, is set to have her dream wedding in Rajasthan.

Naga Chaitanya’s father, actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, told Times Now that there’s no rush for the wedding. The engagement took place on a special day because the couple was sure of their decision. Nagarjuna also mentioned that Chaitanya felt sad after his separation from Samantha but is now ready to move forward with his life.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the Hollywood film “The Monkey Man” and is now preparing for her next film “Sitara,” which has finished shooting. Naga Chaitanya is also busy with his upcoming film “Thandel.” As they move forward in their careers, their personal lives continue to attract attention from fans and the media.